Bad bet

MGM Resorts International shares fell 5.1% to $31.96 Thursday after the company cut its profit forecast for 2020. MGM gets about 20% of its revenue from the China gambling haven of Macau. Shares closed Friday at $31.52.

Lean shave

Edgewell Personal Care surged 24.6% to $37.98 Monday after the owner of Schick razors said it would end its $1.37 billion buyout pursuit for upstart shaving company Harry's. Shares closed Monday at $33.64.

More ink

Xerox rose 2.3% to $37.95 Monday after the copier maker raised its offer for computer and printer maker HP to nearly $35 billion. HP had rejected a prior bid that it considered too low. Both companies are struggling as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned, and both are cutting costs. Shares closed the week at $37.82.

Dented Armour

Under Armour plunged 16% to $15.25 Tuesday after the athletic-gear company said it may need to restructure this year and warned the virus outbreak in China will drag first-quarter sales down by $50 million to $60 million. Shares closed Friday at $15.45.

Strong signal

Sprint surged 72.4% to $8.27 and T-Mobile jumped 11.8% to $94.48 Tuesday after a federal judge rejected claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills. Sprint closed the week at $8.69; T-Mobile closed at $96.48.

No profits in sight

Ride-hailing service Lyft plunged 10.2% to $48.46 Wednesday after executives stuck to a prediction that it won't turn a profit until the fourth quarter of 2021, a year later than rival Uber. Shares closed Friday at $44.69.

