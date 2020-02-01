Virus loser

Shares of casino operator Wynn Resorts, which has heavy exposure to China, sank 6.9% to $125.45 Monday as the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus out of Wuhan, China, has led to travel bans. Shares closed the week at $126.16.

Virus winner

Cleveland BioLabs shares more than doubled Monday to $2.98 as it benefited from a market move to stocks that could benefit from the coronavirus outbreak. The company makes a vaccine adjuvant that bolsters immune response. Shares closed Friday at $4.23.

Weak dose

Pfizer dropped 5% to $38.15 Tuesday after the biggest U.S. drugmaker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings. The company’s revenue fell during the quarter as it continues to slim down and focus on developing new drugs. Shares closed the week at $37.24.

Up in smoke

Altria slid 4.4% to $47.89 Thursday after the maker of Marlboro cigarettes reported hefty costs because of its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul, which has faced a surge in federal and state investigations into its marketing. Shares closed Friday at $47.53.

Buying parts

Auto parts supplier BorgWarner sank 8% to $35.28 Tuesday after saying it will buy Delphi Technologies for about $3.3 billion. The deal will help strengthen the company’s power electronic products. Shares closed the week at $34.29.

Thin hog

Harley-Davidson lost 3.6% to close at $33.58 Tuesday after it reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. The company had a tough quarter for U.S. sales. Shares closed the week at $33.40.

