Misfire: CarMax shares fell 6.2% to $92.71 Friday after the used-car seller missed fiscal third-quarter earnings estimates despite beating sales forecasts as same-store sales rose 7.5%.

Strong feed: Conagra Brands surged 18.3% to $34.33 Thursday after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than Wall Street forecast due in part to sales of frozen and snack foods. Shares closed Friday at $35.07.

Healthy returns: Cigna rose 2% to $ 197.33 Wednesday after it said it plans to use the $5.3 billion in after-tax proceeds from the sale of its group life and disability coverage business to buy back its stock and pay down debt. Cigna increased its stock repurchase program by $3 billion to a total authorization of $4 billion. Shares closed Friday at $204.59.

Tech swing: Micron Technology rose 3.9% to $55.10 Thursday after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Shares closed Friday at $55.06.

Delivering sour news: FedEx slumped 9.8% to $147.15 Wednesday after it reported revenue and earnings for the latest quarter that fell short of analysts' expectations. The company cited pressure on prices, among other factors. FedEx shares closed the week at $148.12.

Sharply dressed: Cintas jumped 4.3% to $271.90 Wednesday after it reported stronger earnings and revenue for the latest quarter than Wall Street expected. The uniform supplier also raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year. Shares closed Friday at $271.50.

News Services