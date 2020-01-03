Going to court? Shares in McDermott International slumped 12.3% to $ 0.65 Tuesday after reports that the engineering company is considering filing for bankruptcy. McDermott has struggled to integrate its acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. Shares closed Friday at $0.67.

Iran jitters: American Airlines Group dropped 5% to $27.65 and Northrop Grumman climbed 5.4% to $375.01 Friday as markets reacted to prospects of higher oil prices and higher demand for weaponry in the aftermath of the U.S.-ordered killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani of Iran.

Executive exits: Shares in Wingstop slumped 3.8% to $ 82.99 Thursday after the operator of the chicken wing restaurants said its chief operating officer, Lawrence Kruguer, will resign as of March 7. Shares closed the week at $88.42.

Dashed expectations: Hovnanian Enterprises led a slide in homebuilder shares Monday falling 3.7% to $20.18 after a report showing that U.S. home sales in November fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Shares closed the week at $20.94.

Deal in doubt: Shares in iHeartMedia dropped 1.4% to $15.78 Monday after the New York Post reported that the Department of Justice may block the purchase of the radio-station operator by Liberty Media. Shares closed Friday at $16.61.

Upgraded: Lending Tree climbed 3.3% to $304.17 Monday after analysts at Compass Point upgraded the online loan marketplace operator to “buy.” Shares closed Friday at $305.18.

News Services