Cushy results: Williams-Sonoma rose 13.4% to $58.50 Friday after the seller of cookware and home furnishings reported surprisingly strong first-quarter financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year. Same-store sales growth was more than double what analysts expected.

Dollar deals: Dollar General rose 7.7% to $127.55 Thursday after the discount retailer gave investors solid quarterly earnings results. Dollar General beat forecasts for a key sales measure at established stores. Shares closed Friday at $127.28.

Bad fit: PVH, the owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, plunged 14.9% to $84.49 Thursday after cutting its full year profit forecast because of weak sales. PVH cited weak sales in the U.S. and China and their ongoing trade war. Shares closed the week at $85.19.

Slippery security: First American Financial fell 5.1% to $52.45 Tuesday because of a security lapse that exposed sensitive financial information. About 885 million files could be compromised. Shares closed Friday at $51.65.

Cooked goose: Luxury-coat maker Canada Goose Holdings plunged 22.2% to $36.67 Wednesday after its quarterly revenue fell shy of forecasts and the company warned of slower growth ahead. Shares closed Friday at $33.65.

Processing gains: Total System Services climbed 5.1% to $119.18 Tuesday after it the payments processor said it is being bought by Global Payments in a $21.5 billion deal. Shares closed Friday at $123.53. Global Payments shares, down 2.8% to $149.06 on the news, closed the week at $154.04.

