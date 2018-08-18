Wow for Walmart: Walmart stock surged 10 percent to $99.24 Thursday after it posted some of its strongest sales growth in a decade, and its online revenue grew 40 percent, a faster pace than it reported in the first quarter. The stock closed the week at $97.85.
No sale: Department store Macy’s declined 9.7 percent to $37.77 Wednesday despite reporting a strong second quarter and raising its projections for the year. Investors reacted to a decline in sales compared to a year ago. Shares closed the week at $36.03.
Spade work: Tapestry, the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade, jumped 12 percent to $53.16 Tuesday after its quarterly results surpassed estimates after the untimely death of designer Kate Spade drew shoppers back to the handbag brand this summer. Shares closed the week at $51.41.
Sales surge: Retailer Advance Auto Parts jumped 7.8 percent to $156.13 Tuesday after it did better than expected in the second quarter, with same-store sales topping estimates. Competitors AutoZone and O’Reilly Automotive climbed as well. Advance shares closed Friday at $159.72.
Joint venture: Constellation Brands’ shares fell 6 percent to $208.48 after the wine and beer maker said it’s increasing its stake in cannabis company Canopy Growth. The stock closed Friday at $203.93. Canopy shares, which soared 30.2 percent to $32.06 on the news, closed the week at $33.75.
Chips chopped: Chipmakers fell Friday after two companies gave weaker forecasts. Applied Materials slumped 7.7 percent to $43.77; Nvidia fell 4.9 percent to $244.82.
News services
