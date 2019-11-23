Sweetened offer: Tiffany rose 2.6% to $126.50 Thursday following a report that LVMH would raise its bid for the company to $130 a share, Tiffany earlier this month rebuffed LVMH’s initial $120-per-share all-cash offer, arguing it significantly undervalues it. Shares closed the week at $125.51.

Apparel woes: Kohl’s plunged 17.8% to $48.03 Tuesday after the department store operator slashed its profit forecast for the year following weak third-quarter earnings. The retailer cited lower demand for women’s apparel, a key part of its business. Shares closed the week at $47.

Bad cut: Home Depot dropped 5% to $226.94 Tuesday after the company reported weak sales growth for the most recent quarter and cut its forecast for the year, citing tariffs, and falling lumber prices. Shares closed Friday at $218.03.

Bright spot: Nordstrom surged 10.6% to $37.95 Friday after the retailer said it made a bigger profit last quarter than Wall Street expected, a rare financial bright spot after a long list of mall-based retailers delivered weak financial results.

Brokerage deal: TD Ameritrade soared 15% to $47.91 Thursday after a report that Charles Schwab was in talks to acquire it. TD Ameritrade shares closed Friday at $48.13. Charles Schwab, which rose 8.3% to $48.48 on the news, closed the week at $48.20.

Markdown blues: Urban Outfitters plunged 14.2% to $24.70 Wednesday after reporting earnings and sales that missed estimates. The company cited slow demand for its branded products. Shares closed Friday at $25.53.

news services