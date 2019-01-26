Caffeine rush: Starbucks shares jumped 3.6 percent to $67.09 Friday after the company reported revenue and profit growth with the help of a strong holiday season. The results topped expectations and the company gave an upbeat outlook for the year.

House poor: Tri Pointe Group fell 4 percent to $12.04 Tuesday as homebuilder stocks faded on news that U.S. home sales cratered in December and price growth declined to the lowest level in more than six years. The stock closed Friday at $12.34.

Place your bid: EBay surged 8.4 percent to $33.61 Tuesday after activist investment firm Elliott Management disclosed a 4 percent stake in the company and pushed it to separate its struggling classifieds and StubHub ticket resale divisions from its marketplace business. Shares closed Friday at $33.72.

No credit: Credit card issuer Capital One shed 5.2 percent to $79.05 Wednesday after its profit and revenue both fell short of expectations. Its domestic credit card loans increased by 8 percent as marketing expenses jumped by 65 percent. Shares closed the week at $79.62.

Highfliers: American Airlines rallied 5.7 percent to $33.45 Thursday after reporting solid results in its latest quarter. The carrier said overall demand is good despite a shutdown-related impact on short-term bookings. Shares closed Friday at $34.98.

Letdown: Power tools maker Stanley Black and Decker sank 14.2 percent to $117.43 Tuesday after its forecast for 2019 fell short of Wall Street estimates. The shares closed the week at $120.58.