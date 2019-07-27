Up on ads: Alphabet, Google's parent company, rose 10.4% to $1,250.41 Friday after it reported stronger-than-expected profit growth as ad trends turned favorable.

Costly: Caterpillar dropped 4.5% to $ 131.93 Wednesday after reporting earnings that missed Wall Street's estimates, hurt by a combination of weak sales in China, and higher production and restructuring costs. Shares closed the week at $132.92.

Housing hit: PulteGroup shed 7% to $31.02 Tuesday after delivering a forecast that fell short of expectations. PulteGroup shares closed Friday at $31.86.

Well played: Hasbro rose 8.3% to $117.51 Tuesday after blowing away Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts on higher sales of classic games like Monopoly. Shares closed Friday at $123.67.

Quality tools: Stanley Black & Decker rose 6.1% to $150.11 Tuesday after the tool maker beat Wall Street's profit forecasts. The company reported increases in sales volumes and prices for its tools and storage products. Shares closed Friday at $152.40.

Smooth drill: Halliburton rose 6.8% to $23.24 Monday after solidly beating Wall Street's second quarter profit forecasts. It highlighted growing revenue from abroad. Shares closed Friday at $23.03.

Cracked shells: Cal-Maine Foods fell 3.8% to $37.89 Monday after the egg producer tumbled to a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss because of a sharp drop in prices. The company said an oversupply of eggs shaved 37% off the average price of a dozen eggs. Shares closed the week at $39.06.

news services