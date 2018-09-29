Trouble at home: Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 22 percent to $14.59 Thursday after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts’ estimates and a surprising drop in sales at stores open longer than a year. The company also slashed its outlook for the year. Shares closed the week at $15.

Voting yes: Shares of SurveyMonkey’s parent company, CenturyLink, surged 64.4 percent to $19.72 Wednesday, their first day of trading. The stock closed the week at $16.03.

Jumping ship: CenturyLink sank 8.2 percent to $21.01 Tuesday after its chief financial officer left the company to take a job at T-Mobile. T-Mobile USA is trying to combine with rival Sprint. CenturyLink shares closed the week at $21.20. T-Mobile shares, which dipped 0.2 percent to $68.78 on the news, closed the week at $70.18.

Dressed down: Cintas shares fell 3.9 percent to $204.56 Wednesday as the provider of workers’ uniforms, restroom supplies and other products to companies reported slower than expected growth in rentals. Shares closed Friday at $197.81.

Channel changer: Comcast shares sank 7.9 percent to $34.89 Monday after it won an auction for majority control of British pay TV giant Sky. The shares closed Friday at $35.41.

Boombox: Sirius XM shares fell 4.5 percent to $6.67 Monday after the subscription radio company said it’s buying music streaming service Pandora Media. The shares closed the week at $6.32. Pandora, which fell 6.5 percent to $9.69 on the news, closed Friday at $9.51.