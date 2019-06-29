Keeping it real: Secondhand fashion online retailer the RealReal jumped 44% from its IPO price to $28.90 per share Friday on its first day of trading. The company offers a marketplace for discounted Gucci and other luxury goods and trades on the Nasdaq under the "REAL" ticker.

Feeling chipper: Micron Technology shares rose 14.6% to $37.46 Wednesday after the chipmaker reported solid quarterly results and said demand should pick up in the second half of the year. Shares closed the week at $38.59.

Revenue injection: AbbVie fell 14.6% to $67.01 Tuesday after the drug developer said it will pay around $63 billion for Allergan and add the blockbuster Botox to its products. Shares closed Friday at $72.72. Allergan, which surged 27% to $163.95 on the news, closed the week at $167.43.

Tariff jitters: Lennar dropped 6% to $48.31 Tuesday after initially gaining ground on an upbeat earnings report after the homebuilder later said tariffs on Chinese goods were adding an average of $500 to each new home. Shares closed the week at $48.46.

High roller: Caesars surged 16.8.% to $11.67 Monday after Eldorado Resorts said it will buy the casino operator for $17.3 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The shares closed the week at $11.82. Eldorado, which fell 8.1% to $47.04 on the news, closed Friday at $46.07.

Costly treatment: Pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 6.8% to $46 on Monday after it said it would divest the blockbuster psoriasis treatment Otezla to win regulators' approval of its buyout of Celgene. The stock closed Friday at $45.35.

