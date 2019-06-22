Good numbers: Oracle Corp. shares rose 7.5% to $56.63 Thursday after the business software maker reported a bigger-than-expected 14% rise in quarterly profit driven by growth in its cloud services and license-support business. The shares closed Friday at $56.12.

Fueled by a forecast: climbed 6.6% to $11.68 Tuesday after the oil and natural gas company raised production forecasts for the second quarter and full year. Shares closed the week at $11.80.

Revenue clouds: Adobe rose 4.5% to $289.11 Wednesday after cloud computing gains helped the company report earnings that easily beat analysts' estimates. A particular bright spot was the 34% growth in digital media as the company takes advantage of growth in cloud computing. Shares closed the week at $299.33.

Driving sales: Used-car retailer CarMax rose 3.2% to $85.64 Friday after it blew past Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts as increased sales offset a decline in prices.

Family reunion? Viacom rose 2.5% to $30.56 and CBS rose 1.4% to $49.88 Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the media company is discussing a reunification with CBS. Viacom closed the week at $30.80; CBS closed at $50.47.

Pharma deal: Array BioPharma jumped 55% to $46.67 Monday after agreeing to be bought by Pfizer for $10.64 billion in cash, a deal Pfizer hopes will build up its pipeline of oncology drugs. Array shares closed Friday at $46.20. Pfizer, little changed on the news, closed the week at $43.67.

news services