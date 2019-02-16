Earnings bounce: Nvidia shares rose 2 percent to $157.34 Friday after the chipmaker’s fourth-quarter profit and outlook for the current year beat Wall Street forecasts.

Nice room: Hilton Worldwide jumped 5.9 percent to $78.72 Wednesday after its earnings and revenue easily beat analysts’ forecasts as healthy travel demand helped the U.S. hotel operator boost room prices at a time when concerns linger around slowing global economic growth. Shares closed Friday at $81.75.

Faulty tap: Molson Coors plunged 9.2 percent to $59.31 Tuesday as lower sales volume hurt revenue and profit during the fourth quarter, and the brewer said it has to restate some past results. The company said tax-accounting errors in 2016 and 2017 are prompting the restatements. Shares closed the week at $60.91.

Active wear: Under Armour climbed 4.5 percent to $20.02 Tuesday after the maker of sportswear beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by a surge in international sales. Shares closed the week at $19.04.

More foundation: Coty Inc. shares rose 13.8 percent to $11 Tuesday after German conglomerate JAB Holdings said it hopes to take a majority stake in the maker of CoverGirl, Max Factor and Hugo Boss brand cosmetics. Coty shares closed Friday at $11.04.

Burrito biopic: Chipotle rose 3.4 percent to $602.79 Monday on news it has hired an award-winning director to create ads showcasing its kitchens, prep routines and partners. The chain is still rehabilitating its image years after a series of food-borne illnesses scared away customers and drove sales lower. Shares closed Friday at $605.89.