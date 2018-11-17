Retail rattled: Nordstrom slid 13.6 percent to $50.93 after issuing weak guidance for the full year, overshadowing the retailer’s third-quarter results, which topped Wall Street’s estimates.

Lifeline extended: Athenahealth jumped 9.6 percent to $131.85 Monday after the medical software maker received a $5.7 billion buyout offer from two private-equity firms. The shares closed Friday at $131.41.

Revved up: Advance Auto Parts vaulted 8.3 percent to $181.01 Tuesday after the retailer reported strong quarterly results and raised its forecast. Shares closed Friday at $179.21.

Mixed meal: Tyson Foods dropped 6.5 percent to $57.58 after its quarterly earnings beat estimates, but revenue fell short. The company also issued a weak outlook. The stock closed the week at $60.22.

All systems go: Cisco Systems rose 5.5 percent to $46.77 Thursday after posting quarterly numbers that beat estimates. Shares closed Friday at $46.35.

Tech tumble: Apple tumbled 4.2 percent to $195.97 Monday after Wells Fargo analysts said the iPhone maker is the unnamed customer that Lumentum Holdings said was significantly reducing orders. Shares in Lumentum plunged 30.6 percent to $38.84 on the news, closing Friday at $41.52. Apple shares finished the week at $193.53.

Scorched: Shares in Pacific Gas & Electric sank 20.3 percent to $26.06 Wednesday after it was sued by Northern California homeowners who accuse the utility of responsibility for a deadly wildfire that erupted there last week. Shares closed Friday at $24.40.

