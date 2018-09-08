Unlaced: Nike stock fell 2.6 percent to $80.04 Tuesday after the company announced a new endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick, who began a wave of protests by NFL players two years ago. The shares closed the week at $80.30.

Tech hearing: Twitter fell 3.6 percent to $33.57 Wednesday ahead of an congressional appearance by CEO Jack Dorsey, who rejected charges from Republicans that his site is biased against conservatives. The shares closed the week at $30.49.

Lack of energy: Halliburton shares declined 5.3 percent to $37.41 Wednesday after its chief executive said the company is seeing a steeper-than-expected decrease in North American drilling activity. It also reported project delays in the Middle East. Shares closed the week at $36.80.

Vera good: Clothing and accessories retailer Vera Bradley jumped 16.5 percent to $16.65 Wednesday after it posted strong results in the second quarter and raised its profit forecast for the year. The stock closed Friday at $16.77.

Sales slump: Lands’ End fell 13.4 percent to $21.70 Thursday after it took a bigger loss than analysts expected and said sales at Lands’ End Shops inside Sears stores continued to fall sharply. Shares closed Friday at $20.02.

Flying high: Drone maker AeroVironment rose 11.6 percent to $97.62 Thursday after posting a quarterly profit that was much bigger than what Wall Street expected as its revenue more than doubled. Shares closed the week at $100.43.