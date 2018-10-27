Game on: Microsoft shares rose 6.1 percent to $108.53 Thursday after the company surpassed analysts’ forecasts in the first quarter as it mined new revenue sources in online subscriptions, gaming and its LinkedIn professional networking service. Shares closed the week at $106.96.

Not prime: Amazon, the biggest online retailer, saw its shares drop 8 percent to $1,642.81 Friday after it reported a second consecutive quarter of sales that fell short of estimates.

On the hot seat: Lennox International shares fell 6.4 percent to $180.85 Monday after the maker of residential heating and cooling products reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts. The company also lowered its fiscal year earnings guidance. Shares closed Friday at $199.07.

Does not compute: Texas Instruments fell 4.9 percent to $95.35 Wednesday after quarterly results fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts. Shares closed Friday at $90.56.

Botched delivery: United Parcel Service slid 3.8 percent to $109.85 Wednesday after it reported weak international revenue. The stock closed the week at $105.31.

Broken toys: Hasbro slumped 5.6 percent to $92.42 Monday after the toy maker reported disappointing third-quarter results, partly due to lost sales following the demise of Toys ‘R’ Us. Shares finished at $92.71. Friday.

Costly delay: Bristol-Myers Squibb declined 5.4 percent to $51.39 Monday after it said regulators extended a review of a cancer treatment regimen by three months. Shares closed the week at $50.43.