Computer crash: HP plunged 18 percent to $19.53 Thursday after it reported that weaker printer and computer sales hurt fiscal first-quarter profit. It also expects printer supplies revenue to fall in 2019 because of weaker global demand. Shares closed Friday at $19.60.

Energized: Monster Beverage rose 9.8 percent to $64.49 Thursday on a nearly 16 percent sales increase for its signature energy drinks. The higher drink sales pushed earnings beyond Wall Street forecasts and the company plans to buy back $500 million in stock. The stock closed the week at $64.74.

Tipping the scales: Weight Watchers shares fell 34.5 percent to $19.37 Wednesday after it said future profit will be lower than expected as it missed its target for customer sign ups during the key post-holiday season. Shares closed the week at $21.94.

DIY doldrums: Home Depot shares fell 2.2 percent to $185.87 Tuesday after a key sales measure fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts. The company also expects weak sales this year. Shares closed Friday at $185.17.

GE sheds weight: General Electric shares rose 8.8 percent to $11.06 Monday after the company said it’s selling its biopharma business to Danaher for $21.4 billion. The sale is yet another step for GE to become smaller. The shares closed Friday at $10.27.

Remember this: Western Digital climbed 3.9 percent to $51.44 Monday after the data-storage company announced a new flash-memory card capable of holding up to a terabyte of information. The stock closed the week at $51.66.

