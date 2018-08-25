Troubling trend: Gap slumped 8.6 percent to $29.65 Friday after the clothing retail chain operator said sales at Gap stores got worse in the second quarter compared to a year earlier. The company cut back on promotions as it prioritized profit margins over sales leading to disappointing results.

In demand: Synopsys climbed 6.4 percent to $100.74 Thursday after the maker of software used to test and develop chips topped Wall Street expectations for sales and profits in the third quarter amid rising demand from semiconductor clients. Shares closed the week at $102.13.

Wear it well: TJX climbed 4.5 percent to $106.21 Tuesday after the operator of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other discount retail chains reported quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street’s forecasts. Shares closed Friday at $108.06.

Getting fizzy: SodaStream jumped 9.7 percent to $142.43 Monday after PepsiCo agreed to buy the Israeli fizzy drink maker for $3.2 billion. The stock closed Friday at $142.37.

Nice house: Toll Brothers jumped 13.3 percent to $39.34 Tuesday after the homebuilder reported earnings that came in ahead expectations amid strong demand for luxury homes and new demand from millennials starting to buy homes. Shares closed the week at $37.01.

Cooking good: Williams-Sonoma jumped 12.5 percent to $70.46 Thursday after the home furnishings and cookware company reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s forecasts and raised its full-year forecast. Shares closed the week at $71.36.