Widening Gap: The retailer Gap fell 7.6% to $16.68 Friday after slashing its profit forecast for the year and announcing the resignation of CEO Art Peck. The company is splitting into two companies, one for its Old Navy brand and another for the Gap, Banana Republic and other brands.

Earnings bounce: Qualcomm shares rose 7.7% to $91.14 Thursday after the company raised its earnings guidance after posting better-than-expected net income for its most recent quarter. Shares closed the week at $94.03.

Tech tango: HP surged 8.3% to $19.92 Wednesday after a media report that Xerox Holdings is targeting it for a buyout. Xerox has been struggling as consumers turn to digital documents. HP shares closed Friday at $19.52. Xerox, up 3.8% to $37.76 on the report, closed the week at $38.85.

Rough outlook: Medical device maker Becton Dickinson fell 4.1% to $250 Tuesday after it gave investors a weak profit forecast for its 2020 fiscal year. Shares closed the week at $244.79.

Pierced armor: Under Armour plunged 15.2% to $16.03 Monday following revelations its accounting practices have been under investigation for two years. The company said it has been cooperating with regulators. Shares closed Friday at $15.88.

Ousted CEO: McDonald’s fell 3% to $188.04 Monday after the fast-food giant pushed out CEO Steve Easterbrook because he engaged in a consensual relationship with an employee in violation of company policy. He has been CEO since 2015. Shares closed the week at $193.61.

