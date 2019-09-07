Nice threads: G-III Apparel jumped 27% to $23.89 Thursday after the company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its revenue forecast for the year. The company, which owns DKNY and Wilsons Leather brands, cited gains from its wholesale business. Shares closed the week at $24.18.

Grounded: Boeing Co. fell 2.7% to $354.42 Tuesday after United Airlines and American Airlines have both delayed until December the expected return of Boeing 737 Max jets. Shares closed Friday at $363.

Sparkling report: Signet Jewelers surged 21% to $13.32 Thursday after the company blew away Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts. The company, which operates Kay, Zales and Piercing Pagoda stores, also raised its own profit forecast for the year. Shares closed Friday at $14.04.

Sweat equity: Lululemon Athletica shares rose 7.8% to $203.14 Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and profit and raised its forecasts for the year.

Disappointing drumsticks: Tyson Foods fell 5.6% to $88 Wednesday after the meat producer slashed its 2019 profit forecast because of commodity costs and a fire at a beef processing plant. Shares closed the week at $86.04.

Bag handover: Tapestry rose 4.9% to $21.44 Wednesday after CEO Victor Luis resigned from the upscale handbag maker less than a month after it warned investors about a profit slump. The company has been struggling with its Kate Spade brand. Shares closed Friday at $23.69.

news services