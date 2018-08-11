Key departure: DropBox fell 9.8 percent to $31.05 Friday after disclosing that Chief Operating Officer Dennis Woodside is leaving the company. He played a key role in the company’s March IPO.

Feels so good it Hertz: Rental-car company Hertz soared 26.6 percent to $19.84 Tuesday after earnings exceeded expectations. A little more than four years ago, the stock traded above $120 a share. Hertz plunged as the company dealt with overcapacity in the rental car market. Shares closed Friday at $19.50.

Sales woes: Newell Brands plunged 14.3 percent to $22.76 Monday after the company said quarterly sales fell 13 percent due to cutbacks in inventory by retailers for its writing products and as the bankruptcy of Babies ‘R’ Us weighed on sales of its baby products. The stock closed Friday at $20.82.

5 stars: Online reviews company Yelp jumped 22.3 percent to $46.72 Thursday after it raised its revenue forecast and said advertising revenue surged in the second quarter. Friday, the stock closed at $49.35.

Off to the races: Arts and crafts marketplace Etsy surged 11.1 percent to $47.15 Tuesday after it reported stronger sales than analysts anticipated and raised its forecasts for the year. Shares closed the week at $46.06.

Social media: Match Group, the parent of online dating companies including Match.com and OKCupid, jumped 14.1 percent to $44.35 Wednesday after its adjusted profit and revenue beat expectations. Match also reported big gains in subscribers. The stock closed Friday at $50.82.