Earnings bounce: Telecom company CenturyLink rose 6 percent to $19.13 after reporting earnings that trailed year-ago levels but were higher than analysts were expecting. Shares closed the week at $19.60.

On the road: TripAdvisor soared 20.5 percent to $46.73 Wednesday after the online travel booking company reported earnings that were much higher than analysts expected as direct-booking revenue improved. It also raised its annual forecast. Shares closed Friday at $48.99.

Rivals no more: Xcerra climbed 4.1 percent to $13.37 Tuesday after the semiconductor equipment testing company accepted a cash-and-stock offer valued at $764.4 million from competitor Cohu. Xcerra shares closed the week at $13.59. Shares in Cohu, which slid 4.8 percent to $22.24 Tuesday, closed Friday at $23.63.

Big gets bigger: Walmart Stores slid 3 percent to $83.14 Wednesday after the retailer agreed to buy a 77 percent stake in India’s Flipkart in a $16 billion deal. The move is Walmart’s biggest acquisition yet. Shares closed Friday at $83.38.

Healthy acquisition: Shares in Athenahealth vaulted 20.7 percent to $152.15 Monday on news that Elliott Management has made a bid to acquire the medical software and services company. Shares closed the week at $150.96.

Making a deal: Gramercy Property Trust jumped 15.5 percent to $27.51 Monday after Blackstone Group offered to buy the commercial real estate owner in a deal valued around $7.6 billion. The stock closed Friday at $27.49.

