Earnings bounce: Telecom company CenturyLink rose 6 percent to $19.13 after reporting earnings that trailed year-ago levels but were higher than analysts were expecting. Shares closed the week at $19.60.
On the road: TripAdvisor soared 20.5 percent to $46.73 Wednesday after the online travel booking company reported earnings that were much higher than analysts expected as direct-booking revenue improved. It also raised its annual forecast. Shares closed Friday at $48.99.
Rivals no more: Xcerra climbed 4.1 percent to $13.37 Tuesday after the semiconductor equipment testing company accepted a cash-and-stock offer valued at $764.4 million from competitor Cohu. Xcerra shares closed the week at $13.59. Shares in Cohu, which slid 4.8 percent to $22.24 Tuesday, closed Friday at $23.63.
Big gets bigger: Walmart Stores slid 3 percent to $83.14 Wednesday after the retailer agreed to buy a 77 percent stake in India’s Flipkart in a $16 billion deal. The move is Walmart’s biggest acquisition yet. Shares closed Friday at $83.38.
Healthy acquisition: Shares in Athenahealth vaulted 20.7 percent to $152.15 Monday on news that Elliott Management has made a bid to acquire the medical software and services company. Shares closed the week at $150.96.
Making a deal: Gramercy Property Trust jumped 15.5 percent to $27.51 Monday after Blackstone Group offered to buy the commercial real estate owner in a deal valued around $7.6 billion. The stock closed Friday at $27.49.
News services
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.