Tasty: Campbell Soup Co. shares rose 3.9% to $45 Friday after its quarterly profit beat estimates. Rising soup sales in the U.S. helped overall results.

Raking in the bucks: Dollar General shares rose 9.1% to $153.99 Thursday after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected earnings helped by same-store sales that increased nearly twice as much as analysts projected. The retailer also said it will be able to mitigate the effect of tariffs on goods from China. Shares closed Friday at $156.09.

Not so painful: Johnson & Johnson rose 3.3% to $132.09 Tuesday after a ruling against the company in an Oklahoma opioid case wound up being less costly than investors were expecting. Shares closed Friday at $128.36.

Who's the boss? Troubled pizza company Papa John's rose 6.6% to $46.72 Tuesday after naming Arby's President Rob Lynch as chief executive. Shares closed the week at $49.76.

Not so snackworthy: J.M. Smucker sank 8.6% to $103.27 Tuesday after cutting its full-year earnings forecast and missing Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and sales, blaming competition in the pet-food industry and price cutting on key products. Shares closed Friday at $105.16.

Rough road ahead: Autodesk plunged 8% to $138.05 Wednesday after the design and drafting software company slashed its full-year forecasts. The company also said quarterly earnings beat estimates. Shares closed the week at $142.82.

