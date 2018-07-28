Home cooking: D.R. Horton rose 7.8 percent to $42.64 Thursday after the biggest U.S. homebuilder topped Wall Street profit estimates for the seventh straight quarter as it sold more homes, providing evidence that the housing market remains strong. Shares closed the week at $43.90.

High on the hog: Harley-Davidson shares rose 7.8 percent to $44.69 Tuesday after the motorcycle manufacturer said profit topped Wall Street estimates as sales of its bikes overseas edged up. The company also warned that new E.U. tariffs would squeeze its operating margins. Shares finished the week at $44.38.

Ready to play: Shares in Hasbro surged 11.2 percent to $104.49 Monday after the toymaker’s latest quarterly earnings topped Wall Street’s forecasts. The shares closed Friday at $101.31.

Tasty results: Chipotle Mexican Grill climbed 5.7 percent to $472.30 Friday after the restaurant chain said sales online and at established stores improved in its latest quarter. The company been able to hike prices at a time when fast-food chains are relying on price cuts to boost sales.

Pumping the brakes: General Motors slumped 7.4 percent to $36.55 Wednesday after the automaker cut its outlook for the year, mostly due to tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. The shares closed Friday at $37.53.

Sudden exit: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles slid 2.9 percent to $18.76 Monday on unexpected news that longtime Jeep executive Mike Manley is replacing CEO Sergio Marchionne. Shares closed Friday at $16.91.

News services