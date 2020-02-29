Missed it by that much

Beyond Meat shares fell 15.5% to $89.65 Friday after the El Segundo, Calif.-based company reported a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share, short of Wall Street's forecast of a 1 cent per share profit.

Hitting a three

Foot Locker shares rose 8% to $36.25 Friday after the sports-apparel retailer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Friday, despite weak holiday demand and tough competition.

Builder woes

Toll Brothers fell 12% to $38.86 Tuesday after the homebuilder reported that its first-quarter net income per share dropped by nearly half and its revenue slipped 2.3%. The poor results initially weighed on some of its rivals, but most of them recovered by midday. Toll shares closed the week at $37.03.

Fasten seat belts

United Airlines fell 5.8% to $71.08 Tuesday after withdrawing its financial forecasts for the year because of the coronavirus impact on demand for air travel. Shares closed the week at $61.59.

Stock booster

Moderna surged 23.3% to $22.93 Tuesday after the company sent its potential virus vaccine to government researchers for additional testing. The company is in a race to develop vaccine. Shares closed Friday at $25.93.

Rare bright spot

Gilead Sciences rose 3.5% to $72.17 Monday on hopes for the biotech company's potential drug to treat the new virus. Bleach-maker Clorox was also a standout Monday, rising 2% to $167.52. Gilead closed Friday at $69.36. Clorox closed the week at $159.42.

