Oil slick: Anadarko Petroleum surged 32% to $61.78 Friday as Chevron moved in with a $33 billion buyout that will give it a stronger position in the energy-rich Gulf of Mexico and Permian Basin region in Texas. Oil prices have surged about 40% so far this year, sending energy company revenue higher and giving them more funds for investment.

Making bank: JPMorgan Chase rose 4.6% to $111.21 Friday after reporting solid profits in the first quarter. They are the first major bank to release financial results.

Scratchy linens: Bed Bath & Beyond slumped 9% to $17.67 Thursday after the company reported a drop in a key sales measure that was weaker than analysts were expecting. Shares closed Friday at $17.99.

Production cut: Boeing sank 4.1% to $375.83 Monday after the company said it would cut back production of its troubled 737 Max plane, which was involved in two deadly crashes in recent months. Shares closed Friday at $379.64.

Deal me out: Wynn Resorts fell 3.5% to $139.76 Tuesday after the casino operator pulled out of a potential buyout of Australia's Crown Resorts, citing "premature disclosure of preliminary discussions." Shares closed the week at $143.78.

Bluejeans in the black: Levi Strauss & Co. rose 6.8% to $23.37 Wednesday after the iconic jeans and clothing maker told investors it swung to a profit in its first quarter since going public as revenue grew 7%. Shares closed the week at $22.45.

