"Things that matter are hard." That's the lesson a new father teaches in "Instant Family," a comedy-drama about a couple (Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne) who choose to adopt — not just one child, but three siblings.

Director and co-writer Sean Anders based the film on his own experience: In 2012, he and his wife adopted siblings from foster care — ages 6, 3 and 18 months. In a message to viewers, Anders explains that he's hopeful that the movie "doesn't pull punches." Turns out, it's a little too manipulative to be a truly honest portrayal of family.

The kids are, of course, a handful — from the accident-prone Juan (Gustavo Quiroz) to frequent tantrums thrown by Lita (Julianna Gamiz). It's the teenager who's the biggest headache, and Isabela Moner turns in the movie's best performance as she navigates the emotional shift from adolescent toughness to tender vulnerability

Anders previously directed the tasteless Adam Sandler comedy "That's My Boy." This is a step up from such cheap laughs. But while the movie doesn't shy away from confronting the obstacles of foster parenthood, it never fully earns its happy ending.