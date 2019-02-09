OTTAWA, Ontario — Winnipeg native Mark Stone scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Jets 5-2 on Saturday.
Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 44 saves.
Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored Winnipeg, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots. The Jets have lost three straight for the first time this season.
NOTES: Duchene played his 700th NHL game. The center has 10 goals and six assists in his last 13 games. ... Ottawa's Darren Archibald was a healthy scratch. Winnipeg scratched Dmitry Kulikov, Nic Petan, Sami Niku.
UP NEXT:
Jets: At Buffalo on Sunday.
Senators: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 9 Michigan State beats Minnesota 79-55, ends 3-game skid
Magic Johnson was back at Michigan State, joining his teammates to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of winning the national championship.
Gophers
No. 23 Buffalo tops Central Mich. for 22nd straight home win
Jeremy Harris had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and No. 23 Buffalo rallied to beat Central Michigan 90-76 on Saturday.
Gophers
Appleby lifts Cleveland State over Milwaukee 78-68
Tyree Appleby registered a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lift Cleveland State to a 78-68 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.
Sports
Whittaker out of fight against Gastelum at UFC 234
Australia's UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has withdrawn from his championship defense against Kelvin Gastelum on Sunday at UFC 234 because of an abdominal injury.
Gophers
Gophers are buried early in blowout loss at Michigan State
Minnesota's players were far from ready to compete in an embarrassing 79-55 loss Saturday against the No. 9 Spartans.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.