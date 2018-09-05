Twin Cities sports television veteran Mark Rosen has returned to his anchor chair this week after an extended leave as his wife fights cancer.

Rosen was back on the WCCO-TV news set Tuesday for his 6 and 10 p.m. reports. He also has resumed regular appearances on KFAN Radio, 100.3 FM.

Rosen had been off the air since late July, when he announced that wife, Denise, had surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Denise Rosen, 67, and Mark met while she was an artist at WCCO, and they have been married for more than 40 years.

Amid the flood of well wishes to Denise Rosen from friends and strangers alike, she also received a letter of encouragement from former President Barack Obama late last month. "I am inspired by your bravery and impressed by the strength of your spirit," the letter read.