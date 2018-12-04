Sports anchor Mark Rosen accelerated Tuesday his plans to retire from WCCO-TV after roughly 50 years on the air.

“I am moving that date up to Jan. 10,” Rosen told WCCO viewers. “There are no words to express the appreciation for the outpouring of support my family has received during this difficult time.”

Rosen’s wife, Denise, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July.

Rosen first shared the news of his retirement earlier this fall, but had planned to stay at the station through the Final Four basketball championships in April.

In an interview with the Star Tribune, Rosen said he was still trying to absorb “the whole thing.”

“As our old friend Kirby Puckett said, ‘No one is promised tomorrow’ and that’s what we’re dealing with here,” he said, “I’ve been working morning ’til night. I just felt it was the right time to say, ‘Enough is enough.’ ”

Rosen said he’ll continue to work at sports-radio station KFAN, where he has been a frequent contributor for many years but he would be off the air by 3 p.m., leaving his evenings free.

