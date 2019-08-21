A member of the “Miracle” hockey team that won Olympic gold for Team USA in 1980 remains jailed Wednesday in northeastern Minnesota on charges that he attacked his Lutsen area neighbor with a metal pole after they went fishing.

Mark Pavelich was booked into the Cook County jail Thursday night and appeared Monday in District Court on charges of second- and third-degree assault, possession of an illegal shotgun and possessing a gun with a missing serial number.

Pavelich, 61, a land developer in Lutsen, remains held in lieu of $250,000 bail and was ordered by Judge Michael Cuzzo to undergo a hearing on his mental competency to stand trial.

Grand Marais attorney Tyson Smith appeared on Pavelich’s behalf at the 5-minute hearing. Smith said Pavelich’s mother and sister were there as well. Smith otherwise had no comment and expected Pavelich would be hiring someone else to represent him as the case proceeds.

Pavelich is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 20.

The Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were dispatched on a call from the victim about the assault. James T. Miller, 63, reported being struck with a 3- to 4-foot-long metal pole by Pavelich after returning from a full day of fishing to the hockey star’s home in a remote area several miles down a dirt road. Pavelich had accused the man of “spiking his beer,” the criminal complaint read.

Mark Pavelich at practice in 1987. Credit: Star Tribune file

Miller was hospitalized in “a tremendous amount of pain” and suffering from two cracked ribs, a bruised kidney and a fracture to one of his vertebrae, along with possible internal bleeding, the charges detailed. The beating also left bruises on his arms and legs, and a large mark across his back.

Also according to the charges and other court filings:

Deputies arrived at Pavelich’s home and located in the yard the pole, resembling a tension bar, that was used to beat Miller.

Inside, a shotgun was found under a bed upstairs and seized by member of the U.S. Forest Service. The butt of the gun was gone and replaced with a bent tree branch, leaving the weapon shorter than the legal limit. Its serial number had been scratched off.

Pavelich was arrested at the entry to his home. Miller made it back to his house and was going “in and out of shock,” the charges read.

Pavelich has been a virtual recluse away from the ice since he and his fellow amateur skaters portrayed David and stunned the world with their “Miracle” victory over the game’s Goliath known as the Soviet Union. That semifinal triumph in the Olympics propelled Pavelich and the other Americans into modern sport immortality and onto the gold medal stand in Lake Placid.

For Pavelich’s part, the creative center who starred for Eveleth High School and the University of Minnesota, Duluth, assisted on Mike Eruzione’s winning goal against the Soviets. Team USA’S story was turned into the Hollywood hit “Miracle” in 2004.

Pavelich soon moved into the NHL, playing five seasons with the New York Rangers and scoring 99 goals in the first three seasons. He joined the Minnesota North Stars in 1986-87, but only for 12 games.

After a brief pro stint in Italy, he was out of the game before a career-ending two-game stint with the San Jose Sharks in 1991-92. His time in the NHL spanned 355 games, tallying 137 goals and 192 assists.

In 2012, Pavelich’s 44-year-old wife, Kara, died in an accidental fall from a second-story balcony at their home. Two years later, Pavelich sold his gold medal for $262,900 through a Dallas-based auction house, explaining that he was not in financial trouble and just wanted to provide financial security for his adult daughter.