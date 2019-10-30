1. Patriots (8-0)
Halfway through a season, Bill Belichick's defense has scored as many touchdowns (four) as it has allowed.
2. Saints (7-1)
Naturally, Drew Brees throws for 373 yards and three TDs to nine different targets six weeks after thumb surgery.
3. 49ers (7-0)
It's time to stop asking whether the 49ers are legit. They are. And, oh yeah, sorry for jinxing Thursday's game at Arizona.
4. Packers (7-1)
No decent receivers for Aaron Rodgers? No problem. Just throw it to a running back seven times for 159 yards and two TDs.
5. Colts (5-2)
Even when he's bad, Adam Vinatieri is great.
6. Vikings (6-2)
If the Vikings beat the Chiefs, Kirk Cousins will be two games over .500 in his career for the first time.
7. Ravens (5-2)
Lamar Jackson's dual-threat skills actually could challenge Belichick's mighty defense at home in prime time.
8. Chiefs (5-3)
Down seven with 5:13 left and facing Aaron Rodgers with this defense. And Andy Reid punts on fourth-and-3? Hmmmm.
9. Eagles (4-4)
Brandon Graham might have been Week 8's MVP. He's got Bills QB Josh Allen's vote.
10. Seahawks (6-2)
Russell Wilson now 30-7 the week after a loss.
11. Bills (5-2)
Beatdown loss to the visiting Eagles stung for those of us who touted the Bills as top-five legit.
12. Texans (5-3)
Kicked in the face, Deshaun Watson still escapes and throws a key red-zone TD to beat Raiders.
13. Rams (5-3)
Why would the Rams put a 65-yard double-reverse flea-flicker touchdown pass in film while playing the hapless Bengals?
14. Cowboys (4-3)
Bye week followed by Giants week should be just what Jason Garrett needs right about now.
15. Panthers (4-3)
Kyle Allen throws first three picks while losing first game in six career starts. Blame 49ers sack machine Nick Bosa.
16. Lions (3-3-1)
Some wonder if the Lions are good, average or bad. Answer: D, all of the above.
17. Jaguars (4-4)
Gardner Minshew throws three TD passes for a 119.6 passer rating. But don't worry, Nick Foles. It came against the Jets.
18. Titans (4-4)
Ryan Tannehill's first half vs. the Bucs: Five completions, 46 yards. And, oh yeah, two touchdowns and a lead.
19. Raiders (3-4)
Remember way back to last season when Derek Carr could complete a deep ball?
20. Cardinals (3-4-1)
Kliff Kingsbury went for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 30 while trailing the Saints 10-6 midway through the third? Hmmm.
21. Chargers (3-5)
It takes only a single doink for the Chargers to beat a Bears kicker at Soldier Field.
22. Bears (3-4)
Sorry, Mr. Nagy. Take a 40-second knee to set up a 41-yard field goal for a guy who had missed from 33, you'll face questions.
23. Steelers (3-4)
The Steelers have had one losing record at home since 1970. That explains why it sounds so weird to hear boo birds in Pittsburgh.
24. Browns (2-5)
Somewhere underneath all that sloppiness is a talented team that won't make the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl.
25. Jets (1-6)
Dallas … lost … to … these … guys?!
26. Buccaneers (2-5)
With four more turnovers Sunday, Jameis Winston now has 91 in 63 career games.
27. Broncos (2-6)
Defense was good enough to win. Joe Flacco, not so much.
28. Giants (2-6)
Danny Dimes not getting enough help from a beat-up roster.
29. Redskins (1-7)
Hard to believe there are two teams scoring fewer points than this outfit.
30. Falcons (1-7)
Philadelphia … lost … to … these … guys?!
31. Bengals (0-8)
"How do you like me now?" – signed, Marvin Lewis (131-122-3).
32. Dolphins (0-7)
Tankers came way too close to winning before snatching defeat from a 14-0 head start in Pittsburgh.