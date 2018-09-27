MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS
Biggest jump: Bills, 32 to 18; Lions, 30 to 16; Biggest fall: Patriots, 5 to 17
Note: Last week’s ranking in parentheses
1. Rams, 3-0 (1)
Secondary depth will be tested on a short week.
2. Chiefs, 3-0 (3)
It appears Andy Reid knew what he was doing at QB.
3. Eagles, 2-1 (6)
Wentz’s first drive back: 12 plays, 79 yards, TD.
4. Dolphins, 3-0 (12)
NFL’s fourth-best passer rating? Ryan Tannehill.
5. Panthers, 2-1 (15)
Norv puts up 230 yards rushing, defense has four picks.
6. Titans, 2-1 (19)
They didn’t face Fournette, but beating Jags was big.
7. Jaguars, 2-1 (2)
Temporarily out of sorts as Fournette heals hamstring.
8. Bears, 2-1 (13)
Hop on, Mitchell. This defense is going places.
9. Redskins, 2-1 (22)
Allegedly over-the-hill Adrian partying like it’s 2012.
10. Bengals, 2-1 (7)
Bad Andy throws 4 INTs a week after Good Andy’s 4 TDs.
11. Ravens, 2-1 (16)
Vikings fans now respect that 47-3 victory over Buffalo.
12. Steelers, 1-1-1 (17)
James Conner throws wrench into Le’Veon’s leverage.
13. Buccaneers, 2-1 (4)
MNF showed the good, bad & ugly of FitzMagic’s career.
14. Broncos, 2-1 (11)
Defense needs more consistency to help carry Case.
15. Saints, 2-1 (24)
Defense is a mess, but they still have Drew Brees.
16. Lions, 1-2 (30)
For one week, Matt Patricia outcoached the master.
17. Patriots, 1-2 (5)
Patriots haven’t lost three consecutive since 2002.
18. Bills, 1-2 (32)
No way they go below Vikings. Not after that beatdown.
19. Vikings, 1-1-1 (8)
How will they respond after an utterly pathetic effort?
20. Packers, 1-1-1 (9)
Run over as Adrian parties like it’s 2012.
21. Falcons, 1-2 (10)
Won’t win the NFC South giving up 534 yards, five TDs.
22. Chargers, 1-2 (23)
Losses to K.C., Rams. Win over Buffalo looking better?
23. 49ers, 1-2 (14)
Franchise QBs shouldn’t try to be franchise RBs.
24. Browns, 1-1-1 (26)
A QB not afraid of the big stage. Party like it’s 1989.
25. Colts, 1-2 (18)
Andrew Luck will need a few games to kick off rust.
26. Seahawks, 1-2 (25)
A victory over Dallas isn’t what it used to be.
27. Giants, 1-2 (28)
Either Eli’s career isn’t dead, or Texans’ defense is.
28. Cowboys, 1-2 (20)
Starting to think Dak might need some help at receiver.
29. Jets, 1-2 (21)
Blew a 14-0 lead. In Cleveland.
30. Texans, 0-3 (27)
Hey, weren’t all these healthy guys supposed to matter?
31. Raiders, 0-3 (29)
Better not botch those two Chicago draft picks, Jon.
32. Cardinals, 0-3 (31)
Dear Mr. Rosen, see that Larry exceeds two catches.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.