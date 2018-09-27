MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS

Biggest jump: Bills, 32 to 18; Lions, 30 to 16; Biggest fall: Patriots, 5 to 17

Note: Last week’s ranking in parentheses

1. Rams, 3-0 (1)

Secondary depth will be tested on a short week.

2. Chiefs, 3-0 (3)

It appears Andy Reid knew what he was doing at QB.

3. Eagles, 2-1 (6)

Wentz’s first drive back: 12 plays, 79 yards, TD.

4. Dolphins, 3-0 (12)

NFL’s fourth-best passer rating? Ryan Tannehill.

5. Panthers, 2-1 (15)

Norv puts up 230 yards rushing, defense has four picks.

6. Titans, 2-1 (19)

They didn’t face Fournette, but beating Jags was big.

7. Jaguars, 2-1 (2)

Temporarily out of sorts as Fournette heals hamstring.

8. Bears, 2-1 (13)

Hop on, Mitchell. This defense is going places.

9. Redskins, 2-1 (22)

Allegedly over-the-hill Adrian partying like it’s 2012.

10. Bengals, 2-1 (7)

Bad Andy throws 4 INTs a week after Good Andy’s 4 TDs.

11. Ravens, 2-1 (16)

Vikings fans now respect that 47-3 victory over Buffalo.

12. Steelers, 1-1-1 (17)

James Conner throws wrench into Le’Veon’s leverage.

13. Buccaneers, 2-1 (4)

MNF showed the good, bad & ugly of FitzMagic’s career.

14. Broncos, 2-1 (11)

Defense needs more consistency to help carry Case.

15. Saints, 2-1 (24)

Defense is a mess, but they still have Drew Brees.

16. Lions, 1-2 (30)

For one week, Matt Patricia outcoached the master.

17. Patriots, 1-2 (5)

Patriots haven’t lost three consecutive since 2002.

18. Bills, 1-2 (32)

No way they go below Vikings. Not after that beatdown.

19. Vikings, 1-1-1 (8)

How will they respond after an utterly pathetic effort?

20. Packers, 1-1-1 (9)

Run over as Adrian parties like it’s 2012.

21. Falcons, 1-2 (10)

Won’t win the NFC South giving up 534 yards, five TDs.

22. Chargers, 1-2 (23)

Losses to K.C., Rams. Win over Buffalo looking better?

23. 49ers, 1-2 (14)

Franchise QBs shouldn’t try to be franchise RBs.

24. Browns, 1-1-1 (26)

A QB not afraid of the big stage. Party like it’s 1989.

25. Colts, 1-2 (18)

Andrew Luck will need a few games to kick off rust.

26. Seahawks, 1-2 (25)

A victory over Dallas isn’t what it used to be.

27. Giants, 1-2 (28)

Either Eli’s career isn’t dead, or Texans’ defense is.

28. Cowboys, 1-2 (20)

Starting to think Dak might need some help at receiver.

29. Jets, 1-2 (21)

Blew a 14-0 lead. In Cleveland.

30. Texans, 0-3 (27)

Hey, weren’t all these healthy guys supposed to matter?

31. Raiders, 0-3 (29)

Better not botch those two Chicago draft picks, Jon.

32. Cardinals, 0-3 (31)

Dear Mr. Rosen, see that Larry exceeds two catches.