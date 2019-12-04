1. Ravens (10-2)

Best team with MVP frontrunner reminds us that it also employs the best kicker in Justin Tucker.

2. Seahawks (10-2)

Turns out the pessimism from Vikings Nation heading into Monday night was well-justified.

3. Patriots (10-2)

Tom Brady had a 28.8 passer rating and no points in six first-half drives at Houston. But he’s right. They are 10-2, not 2-10.

4. 49ers (10-2)

If the season ended today, the 49ers would have to play a wild-card game at 6-6 Dallas.

5. Saints (10-2)

On the flip side, the NFC South is so bad, the Saints clinched a playoff spot on Thanksgiving.

6. Packers (9-3)

They control the NFC North and face only one team with a winning record (the Vikings) in the final month.

7. Chiefs (8-4)

Most amazing stat in this flag-happy season? Kansas City just played its first game without a penalty since 1974.

8. Texans (8-4)

They threw four touchdown passes against a Patriots defense that had given up only four in its first 11 games.

9. Bills (9-3)

Buffalo threatening to end New England’s 10-year AFC East stranglehold. The Bills play at Foxborough Dec. 21.

10. Titans (7-5)

Tennessee improved to 5-1 with Ryan Tannehill at QB and 8-0 when Derrick Henry runs for 100 yards.

11. Vikings (8-4)

Mike Zimmer says it’s not the end of the world. He’s right, but his world just got a tad or two more difficult.

12. Rams (7-5)

The Cardinals sure came along at a good time, as the Rams posted 390 yards en route to a 20-0 halftime lead. Next up: Seattle at home.

13. Steelers (7-5)

Mike Tomlin’s magic act continues as undrafted Devlin Hodges rallied Pittsburgh from a 10-0 deficit. “Duck” will remain the starting QB.

14. Cowboys (6-6)

Jason Garrett’s nightmare continues with an ongoing O-fer against teams with winning records.

15. Bears (6-6)

Detroit’s lifeless pass rush sure came along at a good time for Mitch Trubisky.

16. Buccaneers (5-7)

There are a lot of bad NFL teams if the Bucs can find their way to 16th in a power ranking.

17. Raiders (6-6)

Just when Jon Gruden started to look good, his Raiders posted back-to-back 31-point losses.

18. Browns (5-7)

Safe to say the job this year was a tad too big for Freddie Kitchens.

19. Broncos (4-8)

Drew Lock makes his debut, posts two TD drives in first three possessions and hangs on to beat hard-luck Chargers.

20. Colts (6-6)

The painful end of a Hall of Fame career continues as Adam Vinatieri missed three of four field-goal attempts with two blocks.

21. Dolphins (3-9)

Ryan Fitzpatrick has now thrown a touchdown pass against the Eagles with seven teams, an NFL record against one opponent.

22. Eagles (5-7)

The Dolphins scored a 1-yard touchdown on a shovel pass from a punter to a kicker. Take that, Philly Special.

23. Chargers (4-8)

Only the Chargers could kick a tying field goal with 19 seconds left and lose on a field goal 16 seconds later.

24. Falcons (3-9)

There’s no sweeping the Saints when Matt Ryan gets sacked nine times while turning the ball over three times.

25. Redskins (3-9)

There’s so much winning in Washington that burgundy-and-gold draftniks are getting sick of it.

26. Panthers (5-7)

Since the start of last season, Carolina is 11-4 before Nov. 4 and 1-11 after Nov. 4. This year’s fade cost coach Ron Rivera his job Tuesday.

27. Jaguars (4-8)

Nick Foles turned the ball over each of his first three possessions, trailed the Bucs 22-0 and got benched at halftime.

28. Cardinals (3-8-1)

Arizona has given up 30 or more points six times this season, including each of the past three games.

29. Bengals (1-11)

Andy Dalton hasn’t won a playoff game, but he now owns Cincinnati’s franchise record for TD passes (198).

30. Jets (4-8)

Congrats, J-E-T-S! You became the first team to lose games to two teams that were 0-7 or worse in the same season.

31. Lions (3-8-1)

Make America Great Again. Stop showing the Lions on Thanksgiving.

32. Giants (2-10)

Welcome to the basement, Danny Dimes. Your 2-0 NFL start now stands at 2-8.