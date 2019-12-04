1. Ravens (10-2)
Best team with MVP frontrunner reminds us that it also employs the best kicker in Justin Tucker.
2. Seahawks (10-2)
Turns out the pessimism from Vikings Nation heading into Monday night was well-justified.
3. Patriots (10-2)
Tom Brady had a 28.8 passer rating and no points in six first-half drives at Houston. But he’s right. They are 10-2, not 2-10.
4. 49ers (10-2)
If the season ended today, the 49ers would have to play a wild-card game at 6-6 Dallas.
5. Saints (10-2)
On the flip side, the NFC South is so bad, the Saints clinched a playoff spot on Thanksgiving.
6. Packers (9-3)
They control the NFC North and face only one team with a winning record (the Vikings) in the final month.
7. Chiefs (8-4)
Most amazing stat in this flag-happy season? Kansas City just played its first game without a penalty since 1974.
8. Texans (8-4)
They threw four touchdown passes against a Patriots defense that had given up only four in its first 11 games.
9. Bills (9-3)
Buffalo threatening to end New England’s 10-year AFC East stranglehold. The Bills play at Foxborough Dec. 21.
10. Titans (7-5)
Tennessee improved to 5-1 with Ryan Tannehill at QB and 8-0 when Derrick Henry runs for 100 yards.
11. Vikings (8-4)
Mike Zimmer says it’s not the end of the world. He’s right, but his world just got a tad or two more difficult.
12. Rams (7-5)
The Cardinals sure came along at a good time, as the Rams posted 390 yards en route to a 20-0 halftime lead. Next up: Seattle at home.
13. Steelers (7-5)
Mike Tomlin’s magic act continues as undrafted Devlin Hodges rallied Pittsburgh from a 10-0 deficit. “Duck” will remain the starting QB.
14. Cowboys (6-6)
Jason Garrett’s nightmare continues with an ongoing O-fer against teams with winning records.
15. Bears (6-6)
Detroit’s lifeless pass rush sure came along at a good time for Mitch Trubisky.
16. Buccaneers (5-7)
There are a lot of bad NFL teams if the Bucs can find their way to 16th in a power ranking.
17. Raiders (6-6)
Just when Jon Gruden started to look good, his Raiders posted back-to-back 31-point losses.
18. Browns (5-7)
Safe to say the job this year was a tad too big for Freddie Kitchens.
19. Broncos (4-8)
Drew Lock makes his debut, posts two TD drives in first three possessions and hangs on to beat hard-luck Chargers.
20. Colts (6-6)
The painful end of a Hall of Fame career continues as Adam Vinatieri missed three of four field-goal attempts with two blocks.
21. Dolphins (3-9)
Ryan Fitzpatrick has now thrown a touchdown pass against the Eagles with seven teams, an NFL record against one opponent.
22. Eagles (5-7)
The Dolphins scored a 1-yard touchdown on a shovel pass from a punter to a kicker. Take that, Philly Special.
23. Chargers (4-8)
Only the Chargers could kick a tying field goal with 19 seconds left and lose on a field goal 16 seconds later.
24. Falcons (3-9)
There’s no sweeping the Saints when Matt Ryan gets sacked nine times while turning the ball over three times.
25. Redskins (3-9)
There’s so much winning in Washington that burgundy-and-gold draftniks are getting sick of it.
26. Panthers (5-7)
Since the start of last season, Carolina is 11-4 before Nov. 4 and 1-11 after Nov. 4. This year’s fade cost coach Ron Rivera his job Tuesday.
27. Jaguars (4-8)
Nick Foles turned the ball over each of his first three possessions, trailed the Bucs 22-0 and got benched at halftime.
28. Cardinals (3-8-1)
Arizona has given up 30 or more points six times this season, including each of the past three games.
29. Bengals (1-11)
Andy Dalton hasn’t won a playoff game, but he now owns Cincinnati’s franchise record for TD passes (198).
30. Jets (4-8)
Congrats, J-E-T-S! You became the first team to lose games to two teams that were 0-7 or worse in the same season.
31. Lions (3-8-1)
Make America Great Again. Stop showing the Lions on Thanksgiving.
32. Giants (2-10)
Welcome to the basement, Danny Dimes. Your 2-0 NFL start now stands at 2-8.