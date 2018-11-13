Biggest jump: Titans, 19 to 6
Biggest fall: Falcons, 12 to 23
1. Saints, 8-1 (Last week: 3)
4-0 against teams that currently have a winning record.
2. Chiefs, 9-1 (2)
Two-game lead on Pats for AFC's home-field advantage.
3. Rams, 9-1 (4)
Half-game lead on Saints for NFC's home-field edge.
4. Steelers, 6-2-1 (8)
Le'Veon Bell proving why teams don't pay big for RBs.
5. Chargers, 7-2 (5)
Strength of victory percentage is an anemic .300.
6. Titans, 5-4 (19)
Beat the big dawg, you move 13 spots. For now.
7. Patriots, 7-3 (1)
Titans loss snapped seven-game win streak in November.
8. Bears, 6-3 (7)
Sixth win surpasses last year's season total.
9. Vikings, 5-3-1 (9)
Sure seems like that that Bills loss will be haunting.
10. Texans, 6-3 (10)
Schedule gets tougher with trip to Washington.
11. Panthers, 6-3 (6)
52 points allowed most in franchise's 391-game history.
12. Redskins, 6-3 (13)
One win from matching last year's total with Cousins.
13. Packers, 4-4-1 (16)
0-3 against teams with a current winning record.
14. Dolphins, 5-5 (14)
Brock Osweiler is 1-3 since big win over the Bears.
15. Cowboys, 4-5 (23)
The yo-yo season continues with win at Philadelphia.
16. Bengals, 5-4 (15)
Outscored by Saints and Chiefs 96-24.
17. Seahawks, 4-5 (17)
Last in sacks allowed per pass attempt (11.74 percent).
18. Ravens, 4-5 (18)
The Harbaugh Hot Seat to host a reeling Bengals team.
19. Eagles, 4-5 (11)
Vikings started Eagles' three-game home losing streak.
20. Browns, 3-6-1 (29)
Gregg Williams trails Hue Jackson in Browns wins, 3-1.
21. Broncos, 3-6 (21)
Last three losses (Rams, Chiefs, Texans) by 12 total points.
22. Colts, 4-5 (24)
Season saved by stretch vs. Bills, Raiders, Jaguars.
23. Falcons, 4-5 (12)
Season sunk by a double-digit loss at Cleveland.
24. Buccaneers, 3-6 (22)
Averaging 452.8 yards per game while giving up 400.0.
25. Lions, 3-6 (20)
Lions fall to 0-2 in the Bad Media Posture Era.
26. Bills, 3-7 (31)
Matt Barkley needed 11 days to pass Nathan Peterman.
27. Giants, 2-7 (30)
Eli Manning saved win No. 113 from loss No. 111.
28. 49ers, 2-8 (26)
They have a league-low five takeaways in 10 games.
29. Jaguars, 3-6 (25)
Even when Bortles plays well, this team can't win.
30. Cardinals, 2-7 (27)
Fitzgerald's QB ranks 32nd in passer rating (67.8).
31. Jets, 3-7 (28)
No QB controversy as McCown posts 35.8 passer rating.
32. Raiders, 1-8 (32)
Being outscored by a league-worst 13.9 points per game.
