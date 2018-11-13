Biggest jump: Titans, 19 to 6

Biggest fall: Falcons, 12 to 23

1. Saints, 8-1 (Last week: 3)

4-0 against teams that currently have a winning record.

2. Chiefs, 9-1 (2)

Two-game lead on Pats for AFC's home-field advantage.

3. Rams, 9-1 (4)

Half-game lead on Saints for NFC's home-field edge.

4. Steelers, 6-2-1 (8)

Le'Veon Bell proving why teams don't pay big for RBs.

5. Chargers, 7-2 (5)

Strength of victory percentage is an anemic .300.

6. Titans, 5-4 (19)

Beat the big dawg, you move 13 spots. For now.

7. Patriots, 7-3 (1)

Titans loss snapped seven-game win streak in November.

8. Bears, 6-3 (7)

Sixth win surpasses last year's season total.

9. Vikings, 5-3-1 (9)

Sure seems like that that Bills loss will be haunting.

10. Texans, 6-3 (10)

Schedule gets tougher with trip to Washington.

11. Panthers, 6-3 (6)

52 points allowed most in franchise's 391-game history.

12. Redskins, 6-3 (13)

One win from matching last year's total with Cousins.

13. Packers, 4-4-1 (16)

0-3 against teams with a current winning record.

14. Dolphins, 5-5 (14)

Brock Osweiler is 1-3 since big win over the Bears.

15. Cowboys, 4-5 (23)

The yo-yo season continues with win at Philadelphia.

16. Bengals, 5-4 (15)

Outscored by Saints and Chiefs 96-24.

17. Seahawks, 4-5 (17)

Last in sacks allowed per pass attempt (11.74 percent).

18. Ravens, 4-5 (18)

The Harbaugh Hot Seat to host a reeling Bengals team.

19. Eagles, 4-5 (11)

Vikings started Eagles' three-game home losing streak.

20. Browns, 3-6-1 (29)

Gregg Williams trails Hue Jackson in Browns wins, 3-1.

21. Broncos, 3-6 (21)

Last three losses (Rams, Chiefs, Texans) by 12 total points.

22. Colts, 4-5 (24)

Season saved by stretch vs. Bills, Raiders, Jaguars.

23. Falcons, 4-5 (12)

Season sunk by a double-digit loss at Cleveland.

24. Buccaneers, 3-6 (22)

Averaging 452.8 yards per game while giving up 400.0.

25. Lions, 3-6 (20)

Lions fall to 0-2 in the Bad Media Posture Era.

26. Bills, 3-7 (31)

Matt Barkley needed 11 days to pass Nathan Peterman.

27. Giants, 2-7 (30)

Eli Manning saved win No. 113 from loss No. 111.

28. 49ers, 2-8 (26)

They have a league-low five takeaways in 10 games.

29. Jaguars, 3-6 (25)

Even when Bortles plays well, this team can't win.

30. Cardinals, 2-7 (27)

Fitzgerald's QB ranks 32nd in passer rating (67.8).

31. Jets, 3-7 (28)

No QB controversy as McCown posts 35.8 passer rating.

32. Raiders, 1-8 (32)

Being outscored by a league-worst 13.9 points per game.