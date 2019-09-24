MARK CRAIG'S WEEK4 POWER RANKINGS

1. Patriots (3-0)

The defense still hasn't allowed a touchdown.

2. Chiefs (3-0)

They've scored 51 points in the second quarter the past two weeks.

3. Cowboys (3-0)

Best team in the NFC at 3-0 for the first time in 11 years.

4. Rams (3-0)

They've failed to score a first-half touchdown the past two weeks.

5. Packers (3-0)

Six sacks, seven tackles for loss, three takeaways. Aaron who?

6. 49ers (3-0)

Turned the ball over five times … and won.

7. Bills (3-0)

They've scored 66 points. In three games. And are 3-0.

8. Lions (2-0-1)

Cranked up the pressure to win at Philly. Next up: Patrick Mahomes.

9. Vikings (2-1)

Can a running back win MVP in today's game? Dalvin Cook could.

10. Ravens (2-1)

Lamar Jackson is good, but still needs some seasoning on the deep ball.

11. Saints (2-1)

Conservative Teddy gets help as special teams and defense score.

12. Colts (2-1)

Jacoby Brissett has posted passer ratings of 115 or higher twice in three games.

13. Texans (2-1)

J.J. Watt is back with his first two sacks in a comeback win.

14. Bears (2-1)

Case Keenum and his bruises might think this ranking is low.

15. Seahawks (2-1)

Russell Wilson threw for 406 yards, ran for 51, accounted for four TDs … and lost.

16. Browns (1-2)

That super-duper high-powered Browns offense still stuck in first gear.

17. Chargers (1-2)

Other than mistakes, turnovers and penalties, they seem OK.

18. Jaguars (1-2)

For sale: Shutdown corner and considerate team player who calls of sick rather than risk spreading the flu.

19. Titans (1-2)

Uh, guys, you did realize there would be 15 games after you were done taking the Browns down a peg, right?

20. Falcons (1-2)

Throw out those 16 penalties and they're still too soft.

21. Eagles (1-2)

Philly is 4-4 in its last eight home games.

22. Giants (1-2)

Danny Dimes Era starts with a comeback win over pennyante Bucs.

23. Buccaneers (1-2)

Coach takes delay of game penalty to, um, help his kicker? Hmmm.

24. Panthers (1-2)

Kyle Allen throws for four TDs while making Ron Rivera suddenly OK with announcing Cam won't play next week.

25. Raiders (1-2)

Can there really be seven teams worse than the Raiders?

26. Cardinals (0-2-1)

Kyler averages 5.8 yards on his 30 completions.

27. Steelers (0-3)

They had five takeaways … and lost.

28. Bengals (0-3)

First nine possessions Sunday were punts or turnovers.

29. Broncos (0-3)

Combined sack total for Bradley Chubb and Von Miller: Big Fat Zero.

30. Redskins (0-3)

Redskins fans, do you really want Haskins playing behind this line? Live to play another season.

31. Dolphins (0-3)

Sorry, Tankerstown. The Jets are giving you a run for your draft pick.

32. Jets (0-3)

Down to third starting quarterback in three weeks, Jets gain 105 yards.