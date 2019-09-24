MARK CRAIG'S WEEK4 POWER RANKINGS
1. Patriots (3-0)
The defense still hasn't allowed a touchdown.
2. Chiefs (3-0)
They've scored 51 points in the second quarter the past two weeks.
3. Cowboys (3-0)
Best team in the NFC at 3-0 for the first time in 11 years.
4. Rams (3-0)
They've failed to score a first-half touchdown the past two weeks.
5. Packers (3-0)
Six sacks, seven tackles for loss, three takeaways. Aaron who?
6. 49ers (3-0)
Turned the ball over five times … and won.
7. Bills (3-0)
They've scored 66 points. In three games. And are 3-0.
8. Lions (2-0-1)
Cranked up the pressure to win at Philly. Next up: Patrick Mahomes.
9. Vikings (2-1)
Can a running back win MVP in today's game? Dalvin Cook could.
10. Ravens (2-1)
Lamar Jackson is good, but still needs some seasoning on the deep ball.
11. Saints (2-1)
Conservative Teddy gets help as special teams and defense score.
12. Colts (2-1)
Jacoby Brissett has posted passer ratings of 115 or higher twice in three games.
13. Texans (2-1)
J.J. Watt is back with his first two sacks in a comeback win.
14. Bears (2-1)
Case Keenum and his bruises might think this ranking is low.
15. Seahawks (2-1)
Russell Wilson threw for 406 yards, ran for 51, accounted for four TDs … and lost.
16. Browns (1-2)
That super-duper high-powered Browns offense still stuck in first gear.
17. Chargers (1-2)
Other than mistakes, turnovers and penalties, they seem OK.
18. Jaguars (1-2)
For sale: Shutdown corner and considerate team player who calls of sick rather than risk spreading the flu.
19. Titans (1-2)
Uh, guys, you did realize there would be 15 games after you were done taking the Browns down a peg, right?
20. Falcons (1-2)
Throw out those 16 penalties and they're still too soft.
21. Eagles (1-2)
Philly is 4-4 in its last eight home games.
22. Giants (1-2)
Danny Dimes Era starts with a comeback win over pennyante Bucs.
23. Buccaneers (1-2)
Coach takes delay of game penalty to, um, help his kicker? Hmmm.
24. Panthers (1-2)
Kyle Allen throws for four TDs while making Ron Rivera suddenly OK with announcing Cam won't play next week.
25. Raiders (1-2)
Can there really be seven teams worse than the Raiders?
26. Cardinals (0-2-1)
Kyler averages 5.8 yards on his 30 completions.
27. Steelers (0-3)
They had five takeaways … and lost.
28. Bengals (0-3)
First nine possessions Sunday were punts or turnovers.
29. Broncos (0-3)
Combined sack total for Bradley Chubb and Von Miller: Big Fat Zero.
30. Redskins (0-3)
Redskins fans, do you really want Haskins playing behind this line? Live to play another season.
31. Dolphins (0-3)
Sorry, Tankerstown. The Jets are giving you a run for your draft pick.
32. Jets (0-3)
Down to third starting quarterback in three weeks, Jets gain 105 yards.