MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS
Biggest jump: Redskins No. 20 to No. 7
Biggest fall: Buccaneers No. 7 to No. 24
1. Chiefs, 3-0 (Last week: 1)
Kareem Hunt, the 86th overall pick this year, is on pace for … wait for it … 2,138 yards rushing.
2. Falcons, 3-0 (5)
Matt Ryan threw three interceptions, but Falcons did what eight unbeaten teams didn’t: Win.
3. Patriots, 2-1 (2)
They’ve given up 95 points in three games, but Tom Brady’s magic keeps them in top three.
4. Eagles, 2-1 (11)
The vibe looks good in Philly. Even defensive meltdowns lead to carrying rookie kickers off the field.
5. Titans, 2-1 (15)
They muscled Seattle’s vaunted defense for three touchdowns in the third quarter.
6. Lions, 2-1 (6)
A 10-second runoff after the officials mistakenly stop play is a bad rule that needs changing.
7. Redskins, 2-1 (20)
No surprise in how the offense played. Big surprise in how the defense dominated Oakland.
8. Packers, 2-1 (12)
Good teams find ways to win messy games while shorthanded against inferior opponents.
9. Jaguars, 2-1 (18)
The Jags are so unaccustomed to winning that they ran a fake punt while leading 37-0.
10. Bills, 2-1 (19)
It’s early, but Buffalo is leading league in fewest points allowed. Yes, Buffalo.
11. Broncos, 2-1 (3)
Two late, ugly picks give Trevor Siemian the second-worst passer rating (58.2) in his 18 starts.
12. Cowboys, 2-1 (13)
Monday night wasn’t pretty, but Dak Prescott and the offense were efficient in the red zone.
13. Raiders, 2-1 (4)
Four sacks allowed, 32 yards rushing. So much for crowning Oakland’s O-line.
14. Steelers, 2-1 (10)
Something’s not quite right with the Steelers. And there’s another road game next week.
15. Vikings, 2-1 (16)
The NFL is so unpredictable, it’s often quite predictable.
16. Saints, 1-2 (25)
Drew Brees scored a lot of points and actually won a game. Finally.
17. Panthers, 2-1 (8)
You know things aren’t right offensively when you play host to Saints and only score 13 points.
18. Ravens, 2-1 (9)
Still think this year’s Ravens defense compares to the one in 2000? Mr. London, Blake Bortles, threw four TDs.
19. Rams, 2-1 (21)
They’ve reached 40 points as many times (two) in three games under Sean McVay as they did under Jeff Fisher.
20. Seahawks, 1-2 (14)
Add defense to the list of concerns after Tennessee scores from 55, 24 and 75 yards in one quarter.
21. Bears, 1-2 (24)
They aren’t very good. Neither is their QB. But they did run for 220 to beat Pittsburgh.
22. Texans, 1-2 (24)
How in the world did Bill O’Brien not see that Deshaun Watson was his Week 1 starter?
23. Cardinals, 1-2 (22)
Phil Dawson is 2-for-4 on field goals of 30-39 yards, including a momentum-killing miss Monday.
24. Buccaneers, 1-1 (7)
Like a lot of NFL teams, they proved emphatically that they aren’t nearly as good on the road.
25. Jets, 1-2 (28)
If the Jets still are tanking the season, they forgot to not dominate the Dolphins.
26. Dolphins, 1-1 (17)
Jay Cutler’s smile lasted one week. Now he has to keep pace with Brees in London.
27. Chargers, 0-3 (23)
Well, if they had to lose, Younghoe Koo probably didn’t mind it being by two touchdowns.
28. Colts, 1-2 (30)
At least the Browns gave them one victory before Andrew Luck returns.
29. Bengals, 0-3 (32)
At least new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor made the Packers work for a win at Lambeau.
30. 49ers, 0-3 (31)
They showed some life in a 41-39 loss to the Rams. Baby steps.
31. Giants, 0-3 (26)
Once a Super Bowl contender with a Manning and a strong defense, this team is now a train wreck.
32. Browns, 0-3 (22)
Welcome home, Cleveland. Only seven months until you win the draft again.
