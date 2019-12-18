1. Ravens (12-2)
The “running” quarterback has a league-high 33 touchdown passes in just 370 attempts. Second place is 30 TDs in 554 attempts.
2. Saints (11-3)
Drew Brees had one incompletion. In 30 attempts. While breaking the career record for touchdown passes. At. Age. 40.
3. Chiefs (10-4)
Apparently, Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been informed of the you-gotta-run-the-ball-in-December cliché.
4. 49ers (11-3)
Last week’s top NFC team now holds the fifth seed and has lost three games in six weeks.
5. Patriots (11-3)
They’re falling apart. They’re terrible. They’re awful. And they’re … 11-3.
6. Packers (11-3)
They ended Sunday’s game with five punts, including four three-and-outs. But they played the Bears. So they won by one score.
7. Seahawks (11-3)
They were missing seven defensive starters. But they played the Panthers. So they won by one score.
8. Bills (10-4)
Playing better defense than the Steelers in Pittsburgh is a nice way to reach 10 wins for the first time since 1999.
9. Vikings (10-4)
According to Star Tribune Football Focus, seven takeaways create a 101.31% chance of winning West Coast games played on grass.
10. Texans (9-5)
Are the Texans good or bad? Answer: Yes.
11. Titans (8-6)
Are the Titans bad or good? Answer: See above.
12. Cowboys (7-7)
America’s Best Bad Team trying to make playoffs as NFL’s Worst Good Team!
13. Steelers (8-6)
In a seven-point loss, Duck Hodges threw the ball 38 times (vs. 14 runs) with four interceptions. Hmmm.
14. Rams (8-6)
Thanks to a weak offensive line, it’s possible none of Sean McVay’s friends will be hired as a head coach in 2020.
15. Buccaneers (7-7)
Jameis Winston had 221 yards on 10 first-quarter completions. The Lions countered with 1 yard in 10 snaps.
16. Falcons (5-9)
Is beating the 49ers on the road in December enough to save Dan Quinn’s job? Probably not.
17. Eagles (7-7)
BREAKING: Philly had one player rush for more than 100 yards. In one game!
18. Bears (7-7)
Mitchell Trubisky and Matt Nagy are on the same page. Each is the other one’s fall guy.
19. Cardinals (4-9-1)
C’mon, Larry. One more. At least.
20. Browns (6-8)
Some of us are starting to think the Browns are heading toward a 54th straight Super Bowl disappearance.
21. Broncos (5-9)
Drew Lock proves he can’t win games or complete better than 50%of his passes while wearing a Kansas City defender.
22. Chargers (5-9)
Don’t blame Charger fans for not showing up. There’s a lot of traffic between San Diego and L.A.
23. Jets (5-9)
Since 2014, they’re 28-62 with one season above five wins. These are the kind of numbers Mike Zimmer’s agent must love.
24. Colts (6-8)
They allowed Brees to complete 22 straight passes over the final 44 minutes of Monday night’s game.
25. Jaguars (5-9)
They had 75 yards and two first downs at halftime. But they played the Raiders, so they won.
26. Raiders (6-8)
Better step it up, guys. Vegas depends on its visitors doing most of the losing.
27. Panthers (5-9)
Dear Norv. Save some of Christian McCaffrey’s career for the next offensive coordinator.
28. Giants (3-11)
How poetic that Eli raises his career record to 117-117 in his last home game as a Giant.
29. Redskins (3-11)
Adrian Peterson needs 1,216 yards in his final two games to achieve his preseason goal of 2,000.
30. Dolphins (3-11)
The Dolphins need to subtract three victories to achieve their preseason goal of securing the No. 1 overall draft pick.
31. Bengals (1-13)
Andy Dalton’s four picks might have had a tad more to do with Sunday’s loss than the Patriots spying on Cincy’s sideline.
32. Lions (3-10-1)
They’re 1-10 since it appeared Matt Patricia wouldn’t be fired.