1. Ravens (7-2)
They scored a touchdown on every drive Lamar Jackson played Sunday. Ev-er-y sing-le drive.
2. Patriots (8-1)
Sorry, KC, but that Ravens-Patriots rematch will be one heck of an AFC Championship Game.
3. Seahawks (8-2)
They have seven one-score wins. Russell Wilson has orchestrated game-winning drives in four of them. M … V … P.
4. 49ers (8-1)
Handing Wilson the ball three times in overtime is a real good way to not go undefeated.
5. Packers (8-2)
Ground LaFleur cranks out a combined 26 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns from Aaron Jones and Jamal Williams.
6. Vikings (7-3)
Dalvin was dynamic and Kirk went turnover-free for a career-high fourth straight game.
7. Steelers (5-4)
Hello, 1974. Steelers winning with old-fashioned defense, determination and grit.
8. Texans (6-3)
Dear, boss. Can I please skip Sunday's Vikings game to watch Deshaun Watson at Lamar Jackson?
9. Eagles (5-4)
Are the Eagles legit? Hosting the Patriots on Sunday will help us decide.
10. Saints (7-2)
You lost to Atlanta? At home? After a bye week? With Drew Brees? Really?!
11. Titans (5-5)
Sorry, Marcus. A 61-yard game-winning TD drive with 1:21 left and no timeouts officially makes this Ryan Tannehill's team.
12. Chiefs (6-4)
Sure would like to rank them higher. They're great and they have the league's best player(s). But they keep losing.
13. Raiders (5-4)
Reminder to Bears fans: Josh Jacobs was part of the Khalil Mack trade. Part I.
14. Rams (5-4)
Offensive genius Sean McVay had a punter throw an interception and a backup QB fumble a snap on gadget plays.
15. Bills (6-3)
The already-offensively-challenged Bills also couldn't stop the run or muster a single Baker Mayfield turnover.
16. Panthers (5-4)
Kyle Allen threw for 307 yards through the Lambeau snow, but also handed the Packers 10 points off two turnovers.
17. Cowboys (5-4)
The Vikings needed help stopping Dak Prescott late in the game. And they got it from the Cowboys coaching staff.
18. Chargers (4-6)
The roller coaster never stops in L.A.
19. Jaguars (4-5)
That trip to Indy this week not looking nearly as daunting.
20. Bears (4-5)
Mitchell beats Driskel! When does the parade begin?
21. Dolphins (2-7)
Break up the Dolphins! Wait. Someone already did.
22. Colts (5-4)
Brian Hoyer threw three picks, didn't have T.Y. Hilton and otherwise played like someone who hasn't started since 2017.
23. Falcons (2-7)
Atlanta showing life just in time to kill a higher draft pick.
24. Broncos (3-6)
The 2019 Broncos set to visit the 2015 Broncos, otherwise known as the 2019 Vikings.
25. Browns (3-6)
Browns win! Big deal.
26. Buccaneers (3-6)
The Jameis Winston roller coaster never ends in Tampa. His 49-yard completion sets up game-winning touchdown.
27. Lions (3-5-1)
Putrid defense plus no Matthew Stafford equals a fifth loss in six games.
28. Cardinals (3-6-1)
Kyler Murray threw an interception right after setting the rookie record for most passes without an interception.
29. Jets (2-7)
Jamal Adams wanted to stay in New York. He proved it with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a TD.
30. Redskins (1-8)
Does anyone but Adrian Peterson's legacy care about the squad from Washington?
31. Giants (2-8)
Does anyone but Pat Shurmur's future as a head coach care about the New York Football Giants?
32. Bengals (0-9)
Cincy stepped up (down?) its efforts to secure the No. 1 pick by giving Ryan Finley his NFL starting debut at QB.