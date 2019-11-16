Most wins by a Packers first-year coach (9)

Rookie NFL head coach Matt LaFleur reached his first bye week in Green Bay at 8-2 and atop the NFC North. He gets the extra week to plan for next week’s game at San Francisco.

A ninth win for LaFleur this season would tie him with Mike Holmgren and Mike Sherman for most wins by a Packers head coach in his first season.

For the record, two fellas named Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi didn’t have 16-game seasons when they made their Green Bay debuts. Lambeau was 3-2-1 in 1921, the Packers’ first season in the NFL. Lombardi was 7-5 in 1959.

Lambeau had only three losing seasons in 29 years as Packers coach. Lombardi had no losing seasons in his nine years in Green Bay.

LaFleur’s Packers will play four of their final six games on the road. They come out of the bye with consecutive games on opposite coasts (49ers, Giants).

Their last home game is Week 15 and is followed by a "Monday Night Football" game at the Vikings and the regular-season finale in Detroit.

Overall, the Packers’ last six opponents — at 49ers (8-1), at Giants (2-8), Redskins (1-8), Bears (4-6), at Vikings (7-3) and at Lions (3-5-1) — have a combined 25-31-1 record (. 447).

Did you know? Stats of the week

McCaffrey close to catching LT?: Panthers back needs four grabs

A year after catching 107 passes to set the NFL season record for receptions by a running back, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey needs just four more catches this season to move past Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for most catches by a running back in his first three seasons. Tomlinson had 238. McCaffrey faces Atlanta on Sunday.

Zeke’s road to 5,000: Elliott needs 164 yards

A week after one of his least productive games as a pro, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott needs 164 yards rushing against the Lions on Sunday to join four Hall of Famers as the only players in NFL history with at least 5,000 yards rushing in their first 50 games. Through 49 games, including last week’s 20-carry, 47-yard dud against the Vikings, Elliott has 4,836 yards. The four Hall of Famers at the top of the 50-game list: Eric Dickerson (5,597), Earl Campbell (5,411), Jim Brown (5,248) and Terrell Davis (5,062).