George Halas: The Pro Football Hall of Fame sits on Halas Drive. “Papa Bear” was a player, coach, owner and league founder. He won six titles, still a record, and was a force in the league for its first 63 years.
Jim Brown: This spot was reserved for the greatest player of all-time regardless of position. Some argue that no one dominated his era more decisively than Packers receiver Don Hutson (1935-45). But give me Jim Brown.
Tom Brady: He not only represents how far the league has evolved over 99 seasons, he’s a slam-dunk Hall of Famer with a record five Super Bowl wins and last year’s third MVP at age 40. He also has spent 18 seasons — and counting — in the prime of his career. Unprecedented.
Alan Page: I wanted a top defender and a guy who represents the best possible role model of what an NFL player can be during and long after his playing career. The greatest Viking and long-time Minnesota Supreme Court justice fits rather nicely.
Mark Craig
