MIDSEASON NFC NORTH AWARDS
MVP: Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback
Without his fourth-quarter heroics against the Bears and 49ers, the Packers are 1-5-1.
Offensive Player of the Year: Adam Thielen, Vikings receiver
His eight consecutive 100-yard receiving games matches the NFL record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.
Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack, Bears linebacker
Has missed two games because of an ankle injury, but his impact on the Bears has been immense.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kerryon Johnson, Lions running back
The second-round pick, pictured above, is 12th in the league in rushing (466) and averages 6.1 yards per attempt.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Roquan Smith, Bears linebacker
Second on the team in tackles (41) and has two sacks for a unit that’s top eight in points and yards allowed.
Coach of the Year: Matt Nagy, Bears
He has the Bears in first place and just one win from matching last season’s total.
Biggest surprise: Lions beating Patriots 26-10 in Week 3.
Biggest disappointment: Vikings losing to Buffalo 27-6 in Week 3.
