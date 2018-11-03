MIDSEASON NFC NORTH AWARDS

MVP: Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback

Without his fourth-quarter heroics against the Bears and 49ers, the Packers are 1-5-1.

Offensive Player of the Year: Adam Thielen, Vikings receiver

His eight consecutive 100-yard receiving games matches the NFL record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack, Bears linebacker

Has missed two games because of an ankle injury, but his impact on the Bears has been immense.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kerryon Johnson, Lions running back

The second-round pick, pictured above, is 12th in the league in rushing (466) and averages 6.1 yards per attempt.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Roquan Smith, Bears linebacker

Second on the team in tackles (41) and has two sacks for a unit that’s top eight in points and yards allowed.

Coach of the Year: Matt Nagy, Bears

He has the Bears in first place and just one win from matching last season’s total.

Biggest surprise: Lions beating Patriots 26-10 in Week 3.

Biggest disappointment: Vikings losing to Buffalo 27-6 in Week 3.