Two words into my All-Star Super Bowl team summary and even I want to punch myself.

Craig! You moron! You benched Joe Montana? Joe Cool? The quarterback you said would always be the best? And might still be the best?

Um, yeah. Sorry, but my hands and “Get off my lawn!” biases are tied. Tom Brady won’t stop winning Lombardi trophies.

Yes, Joe essentially was perfect in four Super Bowls. Went 4-0 with 11 touchdowns, no interceptions, a 127.8 passer rating and three MVPs. But Tom’s got five wins in seven tries with swing No. 8 coming Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. And, remember, he’ll be, um, “only” 41 next year.

The fact Montana is a backup on this team tells you how hard it was to pick an all-star team of the greatest stars to play in the grandest game the past 51 seasons.

I picked 11 offensive players, 11 defensive, a kicker, punter, returner, nickel back and coach. Eighteen of the 26 picks are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and four more will join them, including Ray Lewis on Saturday.

Offensively, there are two running backs, two receivers and a tight end. Defensively, I picked a 4-3 alignment, but have two inside ’backers (Lewis and Mike Singletary) that could be paired with Lawrence Taylor and Charles Haley to make one heck of a 3-4 linebacking crew.

There are two Packers from the Team of the ’60s, three Steelers from the Team of the ’70s, three 49ers from the Team of the ’80s, three Cowboys from the Team of the ’90s and four Patriots from the Team of the Millennium.

I got an ’85 Bear, a Washington Hog, the original LT, the only Hall of Fame punter, two Whites named Randy and Reggie, and a head coach with five golden rings.

And to keep up with the times, we even have Steelers Hall of Famer Mel Blount ready to go as a nickel back.

Everyone on this list won at least one Super Bowl (Sorry, Vikings fans). The only problem: How in the world do I fit these guys under the salary cap?