SEATTLE — Mike Leake of the Seattle Mariners has lost his bid for a perfect game in the ninth inning on a leadoff single by rookie Luis Rengifo of the Los Angeles Angels.
Rengifo hit a grounder into right field on a 1-1 pitch Friday night. The crowd in Seattle gave Leake a big cheer and he waved to the fans.
The Mariners lead 10-0.
