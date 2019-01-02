WASHINGTON — A U.S. Marine has been shot and killed at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C.

Police say the Marine was shot early Tuesday in an apparent accident. Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the man did not shoot himself.

Authorities haven't released the Marine's name. But a Minnesota woman, Markelle Kuznia of Karlstad, told The Associated Press he was her 20-year-old son, Riley Kuznia. She says the military has not provided details of his death.

Kuznia says her son joined the Marines because "he felt it was his duty."

The Marine Barracks was founded in 1801 and is the oldest active Marine Corps post.