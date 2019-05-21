CHERRY POINT, N.C. — Officials say a Marine jet has crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina, but the pilot ejected from the aircraft and was taken to a hospital.
A statement posted to Facebook from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point says the AV-8B Harrier crashed Monday night near Havelock. There were no reports of injuries on the ground or property damage.
The pilot's condition was not immediately known. The crash site was cordoned off by military officials.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
