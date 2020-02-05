CHICAGO — Marin Alsop has been hired as the first chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival, the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
The 63-year-old was given a two-year appointment, the festival said Wednesday. She will conduct two weeks annually starting this year and will include programs celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women's suffrage.
Alsop has been music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra since 2007-08 and the São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra since 2012. She is the chief conductor of the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra.
