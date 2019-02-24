BONVILLE, Australia — Marianne Skarpnord birdied her final two holes after a 16th-hole bogey made it close to shoot a 3-under 69 to win the Australian Ladies Classic by two strokes.
The 33-year-old Swedish player finished with an 8-under total of 280 Sunday at Bonville Golf Club in the tournament co-sanctioned by the Australian and European tours. It was Skarpnord's fourth European title.
Local hope Hannah Green and Nuria Iturrios of Spain were tied for second, both finishing with 71s. Green, playing in the same group as Skarpnord, also birdied the 18th to pull into her tie with Iturrios, who is from Spain.
English veteran Laura Davies shot 77-82 on the weekend to finish at 20-over.
