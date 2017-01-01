Perhaps no one is more ready for 2017 than Mariah Carey.

The vocally impressive pop music diva didn’t exactly shine Saturday night during a live TV performance. On ABC’s “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve,” Carey suffered an apparent audio equipment malfunction, which resulted in one of the more awkward television moments of a year that many would like to forget.

The singer could not hear herself (or possibly anything) in the on-stage monitors. The rest of the world could hear the music and backing track for her hit single, “Emotion.”

If we look at this in purely existential terms, it may serve as an appropriate send-off to a year that ended on quite a few low notes. Or, in this case, low notes that were then spoken over in frustration until the bitter end.

At the very least, Carey was open with the audience, explaining that she couldn’t hear her vocal track to sing along with.

Carey’s headlining performance was set to start at 11:30 PM, just before the ball dropped, and what a way to send off the year it turned out to be.

TheWrap reached out to Dick Clark Productions, Ryan Seacrest Productions and ABC for comment on what exactly went wrong, but we did not immediately hear back from those requests.

