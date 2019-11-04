GUARD

Cassius Winston

Michigan State, senior

The Spartans are the preseason No. 1 team in the country in both polls, while Winston, above, is the point guard running the show and the favorite to win national player of the year honors.

GUARD

Markus Howard

Marquette, senior

The most explosive scorer under 6 feet in college basketball and capable of putting up 40-plus points on any given night, Howard returns to lead the Golden Eagles back to Big East prominence.

GUARD

Myles Powell

Seton Hall, senior

Powell’s jump shot is as dangerous as fellow Big East All-America candidate Howard — and his toughness and leadership give Seton Hall a reason to believe in a deep NCAA tournament run.

FORWARD

Jordan Nwora

Louisville, junior

Losing to the Gophers in the first round of the NCAAs last season was a disappointment, but the Cardinals have Final Four aspirations with their leading scorer and rebounder back.

CENTER

James Wiseman

Memphis, freshman

Projected by NBA draft experts to be a possible No. 1 pick in 2020, the 7-1 Wiseman is the biggest piece of a loaded incoming recruiting class for Tigers coach and former Memphis star Penny Hardaway.